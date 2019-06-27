New Missouri law adds funding to Area Agency on Aging

JOPLIN, Mo. —

A newly signed law will help add funding to The Area Agency on Aging locations across the Show-Me State.

It was signed Wednesday by Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe in Southwest Missouri.

It establishes the Senior Services Growth and Development Program. As a result, the Region 10 Area Agency on Aging will receive just under $150,000 in funding. By law, at least half that amount must go towards the nutrition program.

But Allison Riddle says the funding news isn’t all good. She says the other half of that amount will go towards paying employees to make that food, due to an increase in the minimum wage.

“It’s great for us to have it, but it is going to go probably counteract losing some of that money through the minimum wage.” Allison Riddle, Area Agency on Aging, Region 10

She says the increase in the operating budget due to the minimum wage hike will leave them $28,000 in the hole.

Region 10 includes senior centers in Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Noel and Lamar.

The Senior Services Law was authored by State Senator David Sater of Cassville.