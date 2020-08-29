New Missouri helmet law takes effect

MISSOURI — A new law took effect Friday, which changes the requirement to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

Governor Mike Parson signed the legislation back in July, which gives motorcyclists the option of riding without a helmet.

Those 26 and older can ride without their helmets as long as they have health insurance.

Law enforcement will not be able to pull them over to check if they are following helmet laws.

The repeal of the helmet requirement is among a handful of new statutes going into effect Friday after the legislature met in an abbreviated session this Spring due to the coronavirus.