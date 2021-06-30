New Missouri Bill will allow lottery ticket winners to remain anonymous

JOPLIN, MO – Just buying that lottery ticket gives you a chance to daydream about winning millions.

Now if you actually in in Missouri, you’ll have more control after you collect your cash.

Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 402 into law.

It gives lottery winners the right to collect their winnings anonymously.

Before the change, they were required to allow the lottery commission to release their name.

“That’s not a great thing because you all of a sudden find out that you have a lot of friends, you have a lot of relatives you didn’t know you had.” Says MO. Rep. Bob Bromley, R.

Currently, there’s nearly a dozen states that allow winners to remain anonymous, including Kansas, Texas, North Dakota, and Ohio.

The Missouri law will take effect on August 28th.