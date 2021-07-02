New Missouri Bill is extended and is offering more protection for domestic violence victims

JOPLIN, MO – Local advocates for victims of domestic violence are encouraged to see a new law offering more protection.

Missouri Senate Bill 71 will extend an order of protection for up to a lifetime in extreme situations.

It also includes pets in a protection order and speeds up the process of entering details into state and national criminal databases.

Workers at the Lafayette House point out Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts played a crucial role in passing the legislation.

“This is something very exciting for us, for our clients – it’s an opportunity for them to actually have some additional protections.” Says Susan Hickam, Lafayette House.

The bill was one of hour governor Mike Parson signed into law earlier this week.

It will take effect on August 28th.