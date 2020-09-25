New military memorial area coming to Lamar

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAMAR, Mo. — Plans are underway to create a new military memorial area in Lamar. The Walk of Honor will feature paving stones honoring any member of the military.

The 12 foot by 12 foot stones cost $150 and will be placed on the Northeast corner of Barton County Memorial Park. It’s a fundraiser that will help pay for costs of the overall project.

Joe Davis, Barton Co. Historical Society, said, “Funded by donations and volunteer work – so we don’t have any tax money coming in, it’s all donations.”

You can sign up for a paver at a fundraising lunch at Barton County Memorial Park on October 24th from 11 to 2. Organizers also plan to post the application online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories