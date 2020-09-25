New military memorial area coming to Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — Plans are underway to create a new military memorial area in Lamar. The Walk of Honor will feature paving stones honoring any member of the military.

The 12 foot by 12 foot stones cost $150 and will be placed on the Northeast corner of Barton County Memorial Park. It’s a fundraiser that will help pay for costs of the overall project.

Joe Davis, Barton Co. Historical Society, said, “Funded by donations and volunteer work – so we don’t have any tax money coming in, it’s all donations.”

You can sign up for a paver at a fundraising lunch at Barton County Memorial Park on October 24th from 11 to 2. Organizers also plan to post the application online.