New memory care facility breaks ground

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local senior living community will soon be getting a new health care unit.

Ground broke Monday on Foxberry Terrace’s new memory care units. The new Arbors community will be designed specifically for members who have deteriorated memory impairments like Alzheimer’s or dementia. This will be Foxberry Terrace’s first memory care units.

Stephanie Miller, Foxberry Terrace Administrator, said, “It’s very important, in our community we don’t have a lot of memory care units and it will be a very nice continuum of care here at Foxberry Terrace. Somebody can move in independent and can transition to assisted or memory care as their health requires.”

The 16 new units will include meals, 24-hour assistance, nursing, and medical services for their residents.