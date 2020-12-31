New memorial going up in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A new memorial is being created for one local filmmaker thanks to some new grants.

The Gordon Parks Museum will be creating a Learning Tree Trail, celebrating the 1969 film of the same name. This was made thanks to donations from Humanities Kansas and the Fort Scott Area Community Foundation.

The museum is in the first phase of designing the trail which is estimated to be finished by August 2021. The trail will have 12 stops based on where the movie was filmed in Fort Scott, by Gordon Parks.