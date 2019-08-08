New members of Kansas State Workforce Board met, how they focus on the individual

KANSAS – New members on a Kansas State Workforce Board met for the first time in the Kelly Administration.

The Kansas Works State Board oversees federal money to fund jobs and work opportunities in the state. The board is made up of state employers and members of Governor Kelly’s Cabinet. The meeting on Wednesday aimed to help new members understand how the board can help Kansans thrive in their job.

“We’re really focusing on the individual, how do we create a winning opportunity for those who need the help most, and that’s really what we’re putting forward, how to we help those who need the help most find an opportunity for success in life.” David Harwood, Chair, Kansas Works State Board

Governor Kelly and the commerce secretary spoke to the group about the importance of the board.