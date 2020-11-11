New members inducted into Hall of Carthage Heroes

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Seven new town heroes are being honored in Carthage.

They will join 80 other’s in the Hall of Carthage Heroes in the Fair Acres YMCA. Started back in 2012, this was created to honor those whose lives brought recognition to the city. While originally created to give credit to the pioneers who founded Carthage, it has since changed.

Bill Putnam, Founding Committee Member, said, “When everything started out, it was designed to honor the pioneers and builders of Carthage, and after a lot of them were established, then the gravity shifted to a lot more modern day people.”

The honorees this year include Joe Borland, Gary Freeman, Carryl Macmorran, Pat and Carolyn Phelps, William Putnam Senior, and Andy Thomas. The induction ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.