New medication changes the lives of two area men who have battling a life threatening illness all their lives

SENECA, Mo. — A new medication has changed the lives of two area men who have battled life threatening illness all their lives.

They’re defying the odds and have seen improvement already.

If Aaron and Devin Summers look familiar to you, there’s a reason for that.

Now 26 years old, these two Seneca Missouri natives were regular guests on the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon that used to run here on KSN.

While both have spent much of their lives going back and forth to a Kansas City hospital to receive large doses of medication to keep frequent lung infections at bay.

It’s taken a toll on them and their mother.

Michelle VanGunda, Aaron & Devin’s Mother, said, “Before, about three years ago, I was planning his funeral and he’s here, you know, and I have him so and he’s going to be 27, he’s here, I can touch him.”

The identical twins had been part of a host of experimental drug trials, but it wasn’t till they started on Trikafta back in November that everything changed.

Aaron Summers, Cystic Fibrosis Patient, said, “I had to use oxygen walking around Walmart, I’ve had to use a rider a few times, I got so out of breath, I’ve been to Walmart over 30 times after starting this and not one time need a rider or oxygen.”

Devin Summers, Cystic Fibrosis Patient, said, “This is the next thing closest to a cure right now for CF and we’ve been looking for it for many years.”

Only 90 other cystic fibrosis patients in the U.S. Have met the criteria to take the new antibiotic.

And in addition to being able to breathe easy, literally, it’s allowed them to finally start to put on more weight.