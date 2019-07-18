New medical marijuana changes coming to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Lawmakers continue to figure out rules and regulations for medical marijuana in the Sooner State.

In the 2019 Legislation Session, lawmakers made some major changes. These are the result of quick implementation of medical marijuana within the state after being passed last year.

One of the bigger changes is residency requirements for new business owners. Now, in the last 25 years, you must have lived in Oklahoma for the past two years or lived in the state for at least five years prior. Also, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority must now give all license holder information to Oklahoma law enforcement.

“The idea behind that was to do with any type of misinformation or any type of confusion with our law enforcement. So if they pull over somebody whatever the case is or if they smell marijuana whatever the case then they will know if that person has a medical marijuana card.” Josh West, Okla. State Rep District 5

West says they don’t want to go against people’s rights, so they are working cautiously redefining the bill passed last year.

Oklahoma’s legislature will continue to delve into regulating the issue.

These new changes take effect on August 29th.