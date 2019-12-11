New Mayor and Board Appointments top Pittsburg commission meeting agenda

We are almost to the closing of another year, which for a lot of people, means a fresh start. But, it also means a fresh start for area municipal governments as many of them will soon kick off new terms for their council and board members. This includes the City of Pittsburg as Monday night, new advisory board members were appointed along with the swearing in of three commissioners and a mayor.

Larry Fields, Cheryl Brooks, and Chuck Munsell stand tall as they are sworn in as city commissioners

Two new commissioners, Cheryl Brooks and Larry Fields, were sworn in alongside re-elected commissioner Chuck Munsell. Munsell was also sworn in as the President of the Board, who fulfills the responsibilities of the mayor in their absence.





Mayor Dawn McNay being sworn in

Mayor Pat O’Bryan saw the end of his term Monday night as well, leaving the commission to select a replacement. Commissioners elected commissioner Dawn McNay, formerly President of the Board.



One of the first actions by the new commission was appointing new members of five different city boards Monday night, including the Downtown and Farmers’ Market Advisory Boards. Before their selection, candidates were allowed to approach the council and explain why they should be appointed, and after considering almost 45 applications, the commission filled nearly fifteen positions.

The meeting concluded with a vote to cancel the final commission meeting of the year, which would have landed on Christmas Eve. Commissioners will meet again after the first of the year, with the next meeting scheduled for January 14th at 5:30 pm.

