PITTSBURG, Ks. — A new marker in Pittsburg is paying homage to an often-forgotten historical highway.

The Lord’s Diner operates in what was originally the Jefferson Highway Garage.

The building dates back to 1915 and was part of the stretch of road that guided early automobiles from Canada to New Orleans, from 1915 to 1925.

The historical marker at the non-profit kitchen is the first of 10 going up along the original Jefferson Highway Route.

It was placed Monday and was made possible by the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Pittsburg Noon Rotary, and The Catholic Diocese of Wichita.