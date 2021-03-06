New management has new ideas at a local dirt racing track

NEVADA, Mo. — Dirt racing season is about to take the green flag at one local short track that is under new management.

Lamar residents Jerry and Norma Davis are now the new track operators at the Nevada Speedway.

The track has many things planned for this season, including a memorial race for one of their drivers and a fireworks show on Fourth of July weekend.

Fans will also get a chance to take part in prize giveaways and activities, including bicycle races and driver interactions.

Jerry Davis says he’s ready to provide race fans with a fun experience.

Jerry Davis, Nevada Speedway Operator, says, “I’ve been coming to Nevada Speedway my entire life and this opportunity came up and I thought I might as well take it because I love racing and I love the sport. I love the drivers and I love the fans and I just want to put on a good show for everybody.”

Broc Rose, driver, says, “Jerry and Norma and little jerry are really good people and I’m excited for them to get the chance to do this deal. They’ve been here all my life that I’ve been here. They’ve been in the stands watching and they started helping out here.”

The speedway will host their season opening race on Saturday, April 17.

Tickets for adults are $10, while children can get in for $5.

For more information on races at Nevada Speedway, you can follow their Facebook page.

