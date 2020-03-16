New-Mac Electric Temporarily Implements New Policy

Missouri – New-Mac electric released a statement regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the release, the company urges members to pay digitally or use the drive-thru windows at either location.

They also annoucned that “effective March 16, 2020, [New-Mac] will not be disconnecting services for delinquent payments through at least May 1, 2020.”

At New-Mac Electric, we realize our nation is in the midst of trying and uncertain times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our commitment, as always, is to those we serve and our employees who provide that service to our membership. Together, we will make it through this challenge.

New-Mac continues to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, protect employees and safeguard our electric system. No negative impacts to delivery of electricity have occurred or are expected due to this pandemic. Our combined efforts, along with power suppliers AECI (Springfield, Mo.) and KAMO Power (Vinita, Okla.), will ensure the reliable delivery of electricity that our members expect.

During this time, New-Mac reminds members to take full advantage of services that are available from your cooperative. New-Mac members can pay their bill or view account history anytime through the SmartHub mobile app or by logging in at newmac.com. We also ask that you help us practice social distancing by using our drive-thru windows at both of our locations or mailing in payments. Additionally, New-Mac members can use our automated pay-by-phone service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 855-874-5348.

Effective March 16, 2020, we will not be disconnecting services for delinquent payments through at least May 1, 2020. However, if you incur challenges in paying your New-Mac bill, please call us at 417-451-1515 so that arrangements can be made.

New-Mac encourages everyone to help prevent further spreading of the virus. Stay home if you have a cough, fever or feel sick. Regularly wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and use hand sanitizer if soap/water is not available. If you do get out, observe social distancing of at least six feet. For upto-date information regarding treatment or prevention of COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov.

In conjunction with the local health departments and emergency management personnel, we are carefully monitoring the situation. In the days ahead, New-Mac may take additional steps for the sake of the health of our members and employees in accordance with our Pandemic Response Plan. In that event, we will share those actions through our website and social media. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this time.

