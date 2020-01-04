New-Mac CASA is searching for volunteers

NEOSHO, Mo. — New-Mac Court Appointed Advocates Association or CASA advocates for neglected and abused children in Newton and McDonald county.

Kathi Kendall, New-Mac Casa, Volunteer, said, “I don’t understand the aspect of how you have this God given gift given to you in the terms of a child and then to neglect it and abuse it.”

She provide aid to a child in the 40th Circuit Court in Neosho as well as help them transition into a permanent home.

“Sometimes they move foster places sometimes they move case workers, we don’t.”

Tammy Boyt, New-Mac Casa, Executive Director, said, “Casa volunteers are nearly always the person that stays with the child through out the entire process and the process can go from a year to a year and a half.”

There are 30 volunteers in New-Mac CASA advocating for 83 kids.

“They’re doing this out of a passion to care for children that have been abused or neglected.”

Representatives say there is an average of 200 kids at any given time in the 40th circuit.

“The number one reason that kids are removed from their homes in our 40th circuit is drugs and alcohol which is different than the national average or the national statistics which is neglect. There were 80 children in care in McDonald County and approximately 120 in care in Newton County.”

Its a requirement for a volunteer to meet with the child twice a month but many volunteers do more.

“You can visit more and I do sometimes I visit more because I will go see some plays that they are in, I will go see some of their school activities so again you get out of it what you put into. It’s very rewarding and it’s also very humbling,” said Kendall.

New-Mac CASA would like more volunteers to be a part of the program to represent the kids who do not have someone to look over them.

