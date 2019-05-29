New Low Water Bridge in South Joplin is unaffected by heavy rain last week

JOPLIN, Mo. - The replacement for a bridge that's prone to flooding is holding up to the rising waters from this past week's storms.

The deck is poured and handrails are being added to the Low Water Bridge replacement in South Joplin. Despite heavy rains last week, construction remains on schedule and the new bridge over Shoal Creek was not affected. Next, crews will move dirt in for grading and re-aligning the roadway.

"That's weather dependent of course and it's been very wet out there, but that's where we're at on the project itself. The bridge is in real good shape, it is constructed, but, yeah, it's ready for dirt moving operations now," says Rob Beachner, Capital Improvements Project Manager.

Construction is expected to wrap up late this summer towards the end of September.

