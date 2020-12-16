New look at fire damage to the Oliva Apartments

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new look at the damage caused by the fire that swept through the top level of a historic Joplin building.

The Joplin Fire Department released this drone footage of the Olivia Apartments. It shows the area surrounding the building as well as the damage specific to the fifth floor of the structure.

Fire damage was largely limited to the top level, although lower floors were affected by water and falling debris. The video was captured by a Joplin Police Department drone.

There’s much more video of the scene captured by the drone.