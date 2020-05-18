New location announced for Lion Co-Op Food Pantry

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern announces a second location on campus for their Lion Co-Op Food Pantry.

To maintain safe social distancing practices, the campus had to close their larger food pantry to students.

However, with many students staying at the university this summer to continue their studies, staff partnered with the library to create this second location.

With the Coronavirus pandemic creating challenges for students, instructors wanted to ensure being able to have a meal wasn’t one of them.

Andrea Cullers, Co-Director, MSSU Lion Co-Op, says, “If they’re not going to study because they’re going to pick up another shift at work, that’s going to challenge them. If we can help provide food for them, so then maybe they can work a couple of hours less a week and study more, that’s going to facilitate their success in the classroom.”

Kayla Reed, Spiva Library, MSSU, adds, “Whatever resources we can offer that can help make it easier on a student to get through Missouri Southern, to get through this time period, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Lion Co-Op is open Monday through Thursday from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the first floor of the Spiva Library.

To make a donation to the Lion Co-Op, you can do so by dropping off non-perishable items at Hearnes Hall.