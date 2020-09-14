New local Doctor providing relief to get an appointment with a Dermatologist

Joplin, Mo. — If you’ve ever tried to get an appointment with a Dermatologist in the Four States, you know it can take up to 6 months.

A new doctor is hoping to fill a gap for services in the community.

Freeman Health System is welcoming a new Physician, Dr. Ahmed Badawi, to the Freeman Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center.

Dr. Badawi first studied Internal Medicine at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where he discovered a passion for Dermatology.

Dr. Badawi says he’s very honored to be given the opportunity to care for patients in the Joplin community and communities across the area.

Dr. Ahmed Badawi, Dermatologist, says, “There’s two aspects to what we hope in establishing here, medical dermatology and that entails a lot of the rashes and complicated cases as well as general dermatology. But also skin cancer, skin cancer detection, prevention, as well as the treatment.”

Dr. Badawi says he hopes Freeman Health System will be come a regional hub for comprehensive skin and skin cancer care.

If you’d like to make an appointment you can call the Freeman Dermatology and Skin Caner Center at 417-347-8066