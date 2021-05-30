BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — New life was given to one community attraction in Baxter Springs.

This weekend marked the launch of the newly designed pool in Baxter Springs.

Accessibility was a major goal in the pool’s renovations.

It now includes ADA accessible ramps going into the pool.

Pool Manager, Casi Shaw plans on hosting pool times for individuals with special needs to help make sure it’s something the whole community can enjoy.

Casi Shaw, pool manager, says, “It’s everyone’s pool, it’s a community place, everybody’s tax dollars, including the grant that was written sustained this pool and it’s important for everyone to have access to it.”

The next goal for the pool is to raise money to install a new slide.

If you would like to donate go to

BAXTER SPRINGS CITY HALL

C/O POOL SLIDE

1445 MILITARY AVENUE

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS 66713

.