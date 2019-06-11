New library in Carl Junction closer to opening

A new library is a step closer to opening its doors at the Carl Junction Community Center.

Shelving has been delivered to line the walls of the room which will serve as a book depository in downtown CJ. The space had formerly been used as a computer lab but has been cleared and painted to get ready for its new life. Hundreds of books have already been collected, and city leaders say they will accept additional donations down the road.

“We have had some drop off, but we just have to store them right now, kind of at a premium,” says Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator.



Carl Junction voters turned down a property tax intended to create a standalone library, leading to this smaller version housed at the community center.