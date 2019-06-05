New library exhibit combines the Mother Road and space

JOPLIN, Mo. - A new exhibit at the Joplin Public Library makes a play on the Mother Road and space.

It's the work of a Joplin couple that's written a book about Edwin Hubble, a Marshfield, Missouri native, a self-taught astronomer. The Hubble Space Telescope is named in his honor. After doing research on Hubble, William and Doris Martin realized Hubble was one of many individuals that have a connection to the Mother Road and have played a prominent role in the space exploration.

"In addition to just the astronauts and people who were born and raised on the Mother Road, they've looked at different observatories and planetariums and pulled the places in as well so it's not just about the people, but the places," says Jill Sullivan, Post Art Library.

If you'd like to meet the couple, they will have a signing for their book, "Dreams and Adventures, The Edwin Hubble Story" at the Joplin Library on Monday, July 22nd from 10 am to 11 am in the local history area near the exhibit.





