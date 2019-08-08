New legislation gives millions of veterans access to American Legion programs

Breaking News
News

by: Lauren Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

Recently signed legislation will allow millions of veterans to have access to American Legion programs.

President Donald Trump signed the Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities For National Service Act or LEGION Act. This declares that the U.S. has been in a state of war since December 7th of 1941. The declaration opens the door to about six million veterans that had not been eligible to join the American Legion.

Previously, the American Legion had more restrictions on who could be a part of the organization.

These new members will now have access to programs within the legion like financial services, education assistance and career help.

