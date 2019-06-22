New laws for Oklahoma drivers start in July

OKLAHOMA —

Oklahoma drivers will have some new laws to be aware of beginning next month.

Starting July 1st, Oklahomans will be required to carry their annual certificates of registration in their cars at all times, as outlined in Senate Bill 1339. It is the piece of paper that’s issued at the time of initial registration and annually when the vehicle registration is renewed. It’s part of the #KeepTagOK initiative where Sooner State driver will also keep their license plates when selling their vehicles, which is also part of the bill.

The process of registering a newly-purchased car with the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) differs whether you are purchasing the vehicle from a dealership or an individual:

If you buy a vehicle from a dealership, that car will come with a paper tag and you will have 30 days to register the vehicle in order to avoid penalties. When registering the vehicle, you will have a choice of placing your old tag on the vehicle or purchasing a new one from the OTC or your local tag agent.

If you buy a vehicle from anyone other than a dealership and you do not have a tag from a previous vehicle, the car may be driven for five days without a plate. During these five days, you must have a copy of the bill of sale or the assigned title in the vehicle. If you have a tag from a previous vehicle, you may place the tag on the newly-purchased vehicle after it has been titled and registered. You have 30 days before incurring any penalties.

