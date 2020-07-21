New law to make it easier for Missourians to renew and use driver’s licenses

MISSOURI — A new law will make it easier to renew and use your Missouri Driver’s License.

House Bill 1963 allows residents to store a digital copy of their license, in addition to the physical identification card.

The measure directs the Department of Revenue to ensure the virtual version is secure.

The bill also offers the option of renewing a driver’s license online, a choice similar to renewing license plates for your car.

MO Rep. Bob Bromley, R, said, “What that bill provides for is that you can do that one time – but the second time you would have to go in and actually physically renew that. So it’d be an alternate type deal.”

The new driver’s license measures are part of House Bill 1963 that generally takes effect on August 28th.