New law requires hospitals to post procedure costs

The first of the year brought a host of new laws both on the state and federal level. One of those new laws is designed to prevent sticker shock when you open up your hospital bill.

If you want to know how expensive a meal is at a restaurant, you simply look at the menu. But what if you want to find out how much a procedure will cost at a hospital? Hospitals across the country, like Freeman Health System in Joplin, are required to post procedure costs on their websites as of January first.

The purpose of the law is to give people an idea of what they're going to be paying, before they have to pay, that way they don't get surprised when they get the final bill. But Lisa Apfelbaum, director of Freeman Patient Financial Services, says just because you see a price listed, doesn't mean that's what you'll end up paying. It all depends on whether or not you have insurance and if so, which company.

"So that standard price is the price we bill out to out to everybody regardless of their payer and then based upon contractual obligations agreements with insurance companies etcetera, that the allowable changes based on our rates with insurance companies,” says Lisa Apfelbaum.

Apfelbaum says only in a few instances might you end up paying more than the posted price.

"So they may have complications, such as diabetes or other things that may impact the patients treatment, may impact their healing time and etcetera so it's very difficult. Not every hip replacement or knee replacement is exactly the same, depending upon that patient's needs,” says Apfelbaum.

All of the procedures offered through Freeman Health System, and their costs are available on the hospital's website, which we've put a link to here.