New Kansas law creates confusion over CBD Oil

KANSAS – A new Kansas state law is creating some confusion in the state over CBD Oil.

Claire and lola’s Law was passed earlier this year and went into effect at the beginning of July. It allows certain people with debilitating medical conditions to use CBD Oil with five percent THC in it. THC is the chemical that can get you high. One CBD Oil store in Topeka has seen people coming in expecting to find products with THC in them, but it isn’t selling that type of product.

“I believe it’s legal to possess it and I think therefore it’s not legal to sell it, but that’s just our interpretation of it. I do know that there are locations in the state and around the city that are already celebrating that, but I would encourage them to double check with their attorney or their legislator to make sure they’re making the right decision.” Murray Dines, CBD Healing Company

Dines says he believes the store would look into having THC in its products if it is allowed in the future.