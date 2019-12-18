New Joplin Police Chief announced

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin officially has a new police chief.

Interim City Manager Dan Pekarek announced Wednesday morning Assistant Chief Sloan Rowland will be promoted and take over the role January 3, 2020.

Current Police Chief Matt Stewart will retire after serving our area for 20 years and the past 3 years as the city’s Police Chief.

The full press release from the City of Joplin is below.

Interim City Manager Dan Pekarek is pleased to announce that Joplin’s Assistant Chief of Police Sloan Rowland will be promoted to the position of Chief of Police beginning January 3, 2020. Current Police Chief Matt Stewart recently announced his retirement after 20 years of service to the community. Major Rowland has more than 31 years of experience in law enforcement. He’s served with the Joplin Police Department for 16 years. During his tenure with JPD, Sloan has served as a Warrants Officer, Patrol Corporal, and Sergeant in Internal Affairs, Patrol, Training and Investigations. He spent 12 years on the department’s SWAT Team as a Team Leader, Tactical Supervisor, and Team Commander. In 2012 Rowland was promoted to Lieutenant and then moved up to Captain, serving as the commander of the Patrol Division. Major Rowland has received over 30 awards and commendations while serving with the Joplin Police Department. Prior to joining the Joplin force, he previously served 15 years for departments in Kansas. Major Rowland has an associate and a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Currently he is working on dual master’s degrees in criminal justice and Homeland Security. He is a graduate of the Missouri Police Chiefs Command College, FBI LEEDS, and the FBI National Academy. Major. Rowland served in the United States Army and the U.S. Naval Reserve with a combined 28 years of service. He served on numerous deployments stateside and overseas while assigned to the Naval Criminal Investigation Service.