New Joplin pay plan could mean pay raises for city employees

By the end of the month city of Joplin employees, including the police and fire department, could finally see a pay raise.

It's a step plan so each employee will see different amounts. While the raise is what police and fire wanted, everyone emphasizes...this is only a step in the right direction.

The proposal is broken down into three steps. The first, adopts a step plan with two percent increases for employees based on when they were hired and how long they have been employed. Step two would look at pay in cities like Fayetteville and Springfield, getting Joplin on comparable levels. The final step of the proposal would address employees who are currently topped out in their positions.

"I think this is kind of a package deal, a good first step and we follow that up with that second step of actually adjusting the pay ranges that are on the scale and getting our pay that is comparable with other cities,” says JPD Chief Matt Stewart.

"Anything that will allow me to keep 4 men on a truck is important to me because it truly affects the men and the citizens of the city,” says JFD Chief Jim Furgerson.

"Obviously the conversation has been what should our pay raises, our compensations be for a lot of our positions specifically in public safety. But in order to calculate the financial impact of those pay ranges, we have to have a foundation in place,” says Sam Anselm.

With this proposal each year city leaders would be required to make sure they can fund the pay plan first, before taking on other expenses. As far as funding, the current budget can handle the raises which will cost the city more than $700 thousand dollars. The city manager will put together an ordinance to be voted on at the next meeting on July 16th. If the measure passes, employees will immediately see that raise.