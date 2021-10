JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is a step closer to adding a new fire station. City council members have approved a contract with Paragon Architecture to design what will be Station Number 7.

The work is set at a maximum of 290,000 dollars. Five years ago, two acres of land were purchased just southeast of I-44 and Highway 249 as a future construction site.

Money from the “Public Safety Sales Tax” is funding the project.