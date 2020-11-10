New Joplin ALDI on McClelland Blvd. set to open Wednesday, November 11th

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Joplin’s second ALDI store is set to open to customers this week.

A grand opening is scheduled for November 12th, although customers can visit and shop a day early.

A PR firm representing ALDI says the store at 2630 S. McClelland Blvd. will open to customers with a “soft opening” November 11th at 9 am.

The store will be open daily from 9 am – 8 pm.

Here is the full press release:

Grocery Leader ALDI Opens Second Joplin Store

Retailer investing more than $5 billion in new and remodeled stores across the country

ALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will offer Joplin residents a smarter, faster and easier grocery shopping experience as it opens its newest store at 2630 S. McClelland Blvd. The new location is part of the company's national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

ALDI continues to set the standard for quality and affordability, and now even more Joplin residents can join the millions of shoppers who come to ALDI for premium food at great prices when the store opens on Wednesday, November 11, at 9 a.m.

“We know shopping for groceries is essential, which is why we are committed to providing high-quality, affordable groceries and a safe shopping experience,” said Mark Bersted, Olathe division vice president for ALDI. “We are proud to open this new Joplin store, and we look forward to doing what we do best, which is ensuring the communities we serve have access to the groceries they need at the lowest possible prices.”

ALDI stores have always been purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency, and this year ALDI has seamlessly integrated several new safety features in all its stores across the country. The health and safety of customers and employees are the company’s top priorities, and ALDI optimizes its stores to provide the cleanest and safest shopping environment possible. The retailer has also remained focused on ensuring stores are stocked with the food and household essentials customers want and need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to all stores daily. ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and are built with environmentally friendly materials.

ALDI pioneered private-label goods and for the past four decades has remained focused on saving people money on the food and products they want most. Now, more than ever, access to affordable groceries is important, and ALDI is proud to continue offering the lowest-possible prices. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price, and for the past 10 years, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study.* The retailer consistently maintains low prices by working with the best partners to curate a selection of more than 90% exclusive brands, and ALDI guarantees its products are as good as or better than national brands. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-exclusive products is award-winning.**

Additionally, for those who prefer to buy their groceries online, ALDI continues to grow its e-commerce services. Grocery delivery is available in more than 10,000 ZIP codes, and ALDI recently announced the expansion of Curbside Grocery Pickup to nearly 600 stores nationwide.*** The ongoing expansion of these services is part of the company’s commitment to convenience. Shoppers can visit shop.aldi.us to learn more.

Known for offering market-leading wages and benefits, ALDI is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., creating new opportunities for people locally and nationwide. This year alone, ALDI has hired thousands of new employees and continued to actively hire for the best and brightest talent to join its growing team. ALDI was also named to the Forbes list of “America’s Best Large Employers” five years in a row and was recognized as a 2019 and 2018 Indeed Best Places to Work: Compensation and Benefits. To learn more about working at ALDI and search current job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price. For 10 years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the latest Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study,* and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for three years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning.** Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

