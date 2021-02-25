New jobs on the horizon for Miami

MIAMI, Ok. — More jobs are coming to Miami, Oklahoma.

Communications Solutions, LLC will soon open a call-center on North Main Street. It will be the 6th location for the Springfield-based company – which also has locations in Joplin and Neosho. The Miami facility’s focus will be helping existing local businesses develop short and long-term workforce opportunities – and recruit new businesses to town. It also means about 250 new jobs.

Charlotte Howe Maeds, CEO and President, “I’m pretty excited I love this part of the job but you know what I love working with my companies as well so I always feel like I kinda have the best jobs ever, not that they’re not days that’s challenging but today’s a good day.”

Miami Chamber Of Commerce: (918) 542-4481