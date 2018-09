Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WVIB) - Apple is expected to announce a new iPhone at a September 12 press event in California.

Most Apple observers expect the company to unveil a number of new models and a release date for its next iOS operating system.

Bloomberg reports it could expand the iPhone X design and name across its entire phone lineup with more sizes, colors, and prices.