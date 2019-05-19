New inductees to the Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame honored in golf tournament

JOPLIN, Mo. - Residents hit the links to honor four Joplin-area athletes.

Saturday, locals came together for the annual Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame Golf Classic.

It was hosted by Joplin Sports Authority.

Friday night, former Oklahoma State football player Andrew Lewis, former Carl Junction pitcher Danny Powers, Razorback tennis player Melissa Hoffmeister-Sanders, and local racer Fred Tullis were recognized for their impressive sports careers.

Nearly 60 golfers came to play and celebrate this year's new inductees.

Craig Hull, Joplin Sports Authority director, says, "Another pat on the back for the individuals that were inducted last night. We offer the opportunity for their friends and family and the inductees to come out and play in the tournament. It just makes for what we call the Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame weekend."

This tournament has been held the Saturday after the induction banquet every year, since the ceremony started in 2001.

