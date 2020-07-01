JOPLIN, Mo. — New images released detailing the future look of Joplin’s New Arts & Entertainment Center.

The Cornell Complex will seat a capacity of 470 inside, with an additional venue outside called the Leggett and Platt Green.

A retractable door will allow performances to be viewed both inside and outside at the same time.

They’re hoping to start construction as early as January.

Clifford Wert, Connect2Culture, said, “We are so excited about how diversified and multi-functional that this is going to be for Joplin, whether it’s arts, culture, entertainment.”

The project has raised nearly $16 million of the $17.5 million goal.

The complex is expected to open in September of 2022.