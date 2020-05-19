SAGINAW, Mo. — A new housing development is going up just South of Joplin.

Allyn Burt of Charles Burt Realtors says the development will be called, Whispering Woods in Saginaw on the Northeast corner of Old 71 Highway.

Burt says there will be a total of 80 homes on half acre lots and construction has already begun on two of the homes.

Allyn Burt, Charles Burt Realtors, said, “Close to everything but yet still has the Ozark look, It’s very much the wooded with a lot of trees, I think that makes a big difference, a lot of people love that type of atmosphere.”

Burt says the homes will be priced in the $300,000 to $500,000 range.