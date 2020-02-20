New hotel opens in Parsons

PARSONS, Ks. — A New hotel in Parsons is finally complete and open for business.

The Holiday Inn Express opened its doors last week.

The 18-month project includes the hotel plus an 8,000 square foot attached convention center.

The full-staff hotel has 80 rooms and 18 suites, and it’s one of the first branded hotels in the area in more than 20 years.

Hotel staff aims to attract business and leisure travelers to the parsons area.

Roshan Patel, Holiday Inn Express, said, “It’s an excellent addition to the Parsons area. This is the first new branded hotel in over 20 years. The Parsons community is very excited to have this property in this area. It shows development growth. There hasn’t really been as much development growth in Parsons. So seeing this growth of this and the conference center as well, we’ve had a great reception from Parsons.”

Patel says the hotel also features a contemporary breakfast bar area and the highest speed internet in the area.