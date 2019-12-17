New hotel in Webb City beginning work

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Site work is underway to build a hotel in Webb City.

Dirt work is the first sign that the lodging operation will sit on the Northeast side of the roundabout at MacArthur and East road.

Drivers should expect to see a digital sign marking the site in the coming weeks.

The developer hopes to start construction of the hotel itself shortly after that.

City workers say that will be a big plus for Webb City events like athletic tournaments.

Carl Francis, WC City Administrator, said, “We hope to begin hosting sporting events um baseball, softball, soccer and hopefully that hotel will be a big part in assisting those who wish to attend those events.”

They’re also hoping to develop a convention center nearby, but those plans are currently on hold.