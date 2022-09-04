PITTSBURG, Ks. — There’s a new face behind public health in Southeast Kansas.



Debra Anthony has been named the new health department director of Crawford County.



Anthony has around 30 years of experience in the healthcare field.



She was a part of the Crawford County EMS for 11 of those years.



She is a registered nurse, with a degree from the University of Kansas, and experience in the ICU and hospice.



Anthony has been a member of the health department for 11 years.



She says she’s ready to take the lessons the department has learned over the COVID-19 pandemic to help improve Crawford County.



“We’re going to look at what services we provided during that time and look to the future, how we can maybe do things a little more efficiently, and really communicate well with the public. Communication is one of those areas that there’s always a breakdown, so getting that reliable, accurate information out into the public is really one of the main purposes of Public Health,” says Anthony.



Anthony is taking over for former director Teddi Van Kam who retired on August 19th.