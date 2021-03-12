New guidelines allow visitors in nursing homes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thanks to new health guidelines, friends and loved ones can once again visit residents inside Missouri nursing homes. It’s been a big week at the Communities of Wildwood in Joplin.

Staff members are finally able to say goodbye to the face shields they’ve been wearing for months, although N-95 masks are still mandatory for employees. And, thanks to a ruling from the centers for Medicare & Medicaid services ruling, in-person visits are now possible for the first time in a long time.

A year ago this past Tuesday, this facility shut it’s doors to visitors, exactly one year later, they reopened them and Mandy Kinsley says it’s been nothing but emotional ever since.

Mandy Kinsley, Administrator, Communities of Wildwood, says, “Many tears of joy, you know, getting to hug your loved one for the first time if they’re vaccinated, that’s a new stipulation for us, getting to hug your loved one and touch them for the first time in a year, you get to see them through the window during the duration of the pandemic but it just hasn’t been the same, so getting to touch your loved one has been pretty emotional and overwhelming.”

Micha Lacy, Nursing Home Visitor, said, “I haven’t got to hug her in a year.”

How hard is that?

“Very, very, very hard.”

Micha Lacy is getting ready to see her 99 year old mom face to face, for the first time in an entire calendar year.

“She’s been my best friend my entire life and so this year has been very hard on both of us, and she missed her granddaughter’s wedding.”

She also has yet to meet her first great grand daughter, not to mention the celebration for her upcoming 100th birthday.