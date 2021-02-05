New guide to downtown Joplin released

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you think you know everything about downtown Joplin, you may want to think again.

What’s this project highlighting the Main Street area? Think of those very distinctive maps to help you get around in Branson or Eureka Springs. Downtown Joplin now has its very own version.

Eric Haun, Map Creator, said, “You know, go here for pizza, go here for cheesecake. The first time I saw that I thought, ‘We can do that for Joplin, I can do that for Joplin.”

So Eric Haun got busy, sketching Main Street and 7th Street, restaurants, shops and murals. One of those is his own project.

“During quarantine I did a mural – it’s 161 butterflies on the back of a building kind of by the Arvest and U.S. Bank.”

It wasn’t a quick project. Haun estimates it took 80 hours during a six month period. It had to happen during his free time since his day job is at Viola Salon on South Wall Avenue, also on the map. But promoting his own business is not the main goal.

“It benefits me – it benefits everyone. During this coronavirus nightmare, it’s a nice, a good idea to make something to help everybody.”

Haun says as a visual person, it’s nice to have something concrete to hand out to help get around downtown. The maps are available at each site shown as well as Range Line hotels.

“Hopefully this gets people to come downtown to see what we have, the food, the restaurants the shopping to look at the art in Joplin.”

Haun says the was accurate on January first when he sent it in to the printer, which operates downtown. He adds it’s inevitable that businesses will come and go changing the downtown landscape.