New group works on healthcare access expansion in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Healthcare access expansion in the Sooner State is being worked on with the launch of a new working group.

Oklahoma State Representative Josh West says the group was put together by Governor Kevin Stitt with several of his cabinet members and the speaker of the house. They have launched the group with bipartisan members of the House and Senate to address the issue of many not having access to healthcare. Members of the group primarily have a background in the healthcare industry. West says this ranges from experiences in Hospice, hospital services, and insurance.

“So this is looking at everything and what’s best for Oklahoma should we come up with a state plan. Right now, the committee will come up with the directions we need to go and we will take recommendations from them.” Oklahoma State Rep. Josh West, District 5

The group is expected to start meeting as early as next month.