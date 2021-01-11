New grocery store in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A new grocery store will soon be opening it’s doors in one Southeast Kansas town.

The “Star Emporium Downtown General Store” will soon be opening its doors for the Fort Scott community.

The store hopes to offer a range of food and brands from low cost to specialty product brands.

There will also be an emphasis in sourcing local food and suppliers.

One of those local businesses will be Bourbon County USDA approved “Bronson Locker” who is planned to be a beef supplier for the store.

The Star Emporium Downtown General Store will open on January 15.