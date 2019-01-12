New Golden Lion Award winner selected from Carl Junction

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

We have a new winner for the Golden Lion Award, a high school junior from Carl Junction.

“I love animals, I’ve always loved animals,” says Ali Towner.

Everything from dogs and hedgehogs to geckos and even tarantulas. It could lead to a career with animals down the road, and in 2019 a volunteering opportunity with the Joplin Humane Society. Ali Towner doesn’t stop there, volunteering with blood drives and a number of projects at Carl Junction High School.

“I’ve always wanted to help people in any way I can, I just never really knew how to go about it and then there was the Kindness Club,” says Towner.

She reaches out to other students in little everyday ways, but also with a bigger picture approach.

“I try to help a lot of kids that might have mental health problems,” she says.

Anything from anxiety or depression to ADHD. And she’s driven by personal experience.

“When I was 12 my step dad passed away and that’s when my depression got bad. I moved here and I got help from that and I’m doing so great now that I want to help other kids,” says Towner.

A presentation to the high school principal started a unique program to impact mental health through exercise.

“One of the things we wanted to do was make yoga a class, an actual class that you get credit for, and that may still happen, but right now it’s just after school on Wednesday. I’m excited we got that far, we got an instructor to come and kids are going and I think that’s great,” says Towner.

Teacher Laura Heigle says Ali’s dedication really sets her apart.

“Practically every day she has something new she wants to do. She’s been a motivating factor to get us going, doing these bigger projects,” says Laura Heigle.

Ali plans to go to Missouri Southern for her pre-vet schooling then finish her training at OSU.

To learn more about the Golden Lion Award, sponsored by Missouri Southern and Beimdiek Insurance, follow the link we’ve provided here.