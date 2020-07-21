New facility will help psychiatric patients in need for urgent help

JOPLIN, Mo. — Psychiatric patients in need of urgent help will soon have a facility designed just for that.

If you’re feeling physically sick you can either try and get in to your family doctor, or into urgent care.

But what if the problem is behavioral?

That’s the purpose of this building.

Stephen McCullough, Project Director, Urgent Behavioral Solutions, said, We’re going to have a psychiatric medical provider, we’ll have a medical provider, then we’ll have a medical assistant who will support the two of them, a licensed therapist, a case manager and a peer support.”

It will be called Urgent Behavioral Solutions.

It’s in directly behind urgent care–opening August first.

While it will look similar to an office on the outside, it will be different inside.

Even the furniture will be different, with the goal of being as welcoming as possible for patients 16 years old and above.

According to emergency room data from the Freeman Health System, behavioral patients are most likely to need help between the hours of 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

That’s why urgent behavioral solutions will be open seven days a week till 9:00 p.m.

Since it isn’t the emergency room, it will be cheaper for behavioral patients to come here for treatment.

It’ll help lighten the load at Freeman East E.R. At the same time.

“Follow up is going to be a key peace which is one of the reasons why we will have a case manager who will be engaging as part of our team and part of their job will be to make sure we communicate back to their current provider and if they don’t have a current provider to help give them connected to somebody that can help them ongoing.”

Federal C.A.R.E.S. Act dollars are making it possible to open the clinic, one of the few of it’s kind in the state.

But the long term plan is to keep it open even after the covid crisis passes.