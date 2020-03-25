New Facebook page looks to help neighbors in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local website is helping people in the Joplin area to serve their neighbors needs whenever possible.

It’s a website called Joplin Caremongering and was started by a Joplin woman.

Shelly Tarter says she was scrolling through Facebook about a week ago when she came across a Canadian website that allows people to post their needs and others to come to their aid.

The more she read on the site, the more she thought it could help here in the Four States.

Shelly Tarter, Started Joplin Caremongering, said, “And as soon as I joined and looked at the posts I knew that this would be something I thought would be beneficial to Joplin, so that’s when I created this group here, and then from here we actually have a Carthage Caremongering group starting as well on Facebook.”

For more information, follow the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=joplin%20caremongering&epa=SEARCH_BOX