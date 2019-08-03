New exhibits open at Spiva Center for the Arts

JOPLIN, Mo. – New exhibits are opening at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin.

Two exhibits opened Friday evening, highlighting the works of Kansas City and Columbia natives.

Watercolors of Paul Jackson features works of different landscapes and landmarks across the world. Jackson is an internationally known water color artist and even designed the Missouri state quarter. Jackson’s exhibit will be open until September 28th.

The photography of Richard Loftus encompasses his large body of photographs that were taken across the United States. Loftus captures images such as farm fields, popular buildings, and bridges that the public may be familiar with. This exhibit will be open until October 5th.

Additionally, a friend of Loftus will be giving an artist talk Saturday, August 3rd at Spiva at 11 am.