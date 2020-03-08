New exhibit unveiled at Shawnee Tribe Cultural Center

MIAMI, Okla. — Byrd’s Eye View, Shawnee Tribe Cultural Center’s new exhibit, was unveiled Saturday.

The exhibit features the work of Shawnee artist Gibson Byrd, which was donated by his family.

The display offers several interactive drawing and painting activities for people to enjoy in addition to viewing the art.

There is also a 12-foot community coloring mural.

The Center had other museums donate to the exhibit as well.

One addition includes a microscope through which visitors can view historic Native American materials.

Marnie Leist of the Shawnee Tribe Cultural Center says, “This is a really excellent opportunity to not only explore Shawnee heritage but to get your hands dirty and do some hands on activity and to learn about art and to celebrate Native American culture.”

The exhibit is free at the Cultural Center.

In the future, the center plans to make exhibit activities available to the public through mobile units, including at area schools.