New exhibit at the Shawnee Tribe Cultural Center integrates the community

MIAMI, Okla. – The Shawnee Tribe is working to integrate the community in a newly designed Cultural Center Exhibit.

Select community members will be given their own section in the exhibit to tell the story of Shawnee people in their own unique way.

In addition to the exhibit, they will also have the opportunity to hold programs, travel exhibits, online presentations and much more. Friday, prospective members gathered to launch the project. They discussed guidelines they will use to create the exhibit. Special guest museum developer Frank Smoot, travels across the nation giving expertise in community curated exhibits and came out Friday to lend a hand. The Cultural Center was given a $64,000 grant to fund this project.

“It’s unique period for the museum world. Most museum have staff who create the exhibit maybe they have a committee that provides feedback. But, there is few museum that actually having community members actually create exhibits.” Marnie Leist, Director Of Shawnee Tribe Cultural Center

From now until April, participants will create the content for the exhibit. Another grant will be needed to finish up the project.

There are still openings if you want to tell a story in the exhibit. If you are interested contact the Cultural Center at (918) 544-6722.